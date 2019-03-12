No chance of rollback or changes in 18th amendment: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that there is no chance of rollback or making any changes in 18 amendment.

Talking exclusively in an interview with AajNews he said that 18th amendment was a devolution process and he is also in favor of devolution, but he said that there is a need of capacity building at the provincial level.

Federation is responsible for all international agreements, he added.

Talking about the recent tensions between Pakistan and India he said that Pakistan played a responsible role in easing the tensions with India and has shown the world that Pakistan is peace-loving country.

He said that Pakistan has sacrificed in the war against terrorism.

President said taht India’s Modi should learn from the lesson Pakistan learnt. Extremism would harm the country.

Answering to a questions he said that education, health are my first most priority but women rights is also my priority.

He said that at the time we founded a political party we thought that the direction towards which our party would lead Pakistan should be defined and specified and then we decided to define it in 4 words that ‘Pakistan should be a modern welfare state.’

Madina state is our roll model he added.

‘Missing person issue is one of the main goal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and I signed on behalf of my party with Akhter Mengal and his party.’

He said that our govt have made progress in this issue. Every missing persons may not belong to the state.

He said that we are handling the issue and Shireen Mazari is pursuing the issue.

He said that water scarcity is the second issue of Balochistan and development projects and construction of dams are under way.