No room for corrupt elements in New Pakistan: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that we are working by day and night with the determination of complete elimination of corruption under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the incumbent government has promoted the trend of transparency in public affairs.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Usman Buzdar said that Zero Tolerance Policy of the government against corruption is yielding positive results as we are taking effective measures at every step to eradicate corruption by promoting transparency.

The credit of decrease in corruption and increase in transparency goes to the incumbent government, he added.

He said that menace of corruption was a major obstacle in the progress of our country. In the past period, Pakistan was undeniably harmed by plundering national resources and corruption, he said adding that the corrupt elements filled their pockets and left our national exchequer empty.

The Chief Minister further stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wants across the board accountability of corrupt elements and there is no room for these elements in New Pakistan.

He said that our agenda is transparent Pakistan and transparency of our government’s policies is being applauded round the globe.

He said that concrete steps are being taken by the government to eliminate corruption in such short term have no match in the history of Pakistan.

The elements involved in corruption are the real enemies of our country and nation as it is only because of them that Pakistan today has left behind in the race of progress, he maintained.

Usman Buzdar said that we came in power with the agenda of eradication of corruption and will surely complete it.

Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan will achieve that destination of development which was dreamt by Quaid-e-Azam, he added.—INP