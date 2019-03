ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has approved Rs 75 billion additional revenue for both gas companies – Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) – in a review petition for ERR (Estimated Revenue Requirement) for the financial year 2018-19.

According to notifications of Ogra, the oil and gas regulator has allowed an increase of Rs 50 billion for SNGPL and Rs 25 billion for SSGC to meet the revenue shortfall.