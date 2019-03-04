OIC resolution endorses Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir: FM Quresh

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that OIC resolutions condemning Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir have endorsed the unanimous resolution passed by the Joint sitting of the parliament.

Speaking in National Assembly on Monday, he said we have achieved our goal by abstaining the OIC session held in Abu Dhabi, which Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj could not get by going there.

The Minister said it has been New Delhi’s longstanding desire to become member of the OIC by using Muslim population living in India.

He said Muslims live in Israel and Myanmar, but they cannot be offered membership of the platform meant for Muslim Ummah.

He said if Israel cannot become member of OIC on the basis of its Muslim minority, then India can also not be accepted in the forum.

Responding to another question raised by members regarding some remarks made by Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said love with the Holy Prophet [Peace Be Upon Him] is a prerequisite for a Muslim.

He said Imran Khan has great love, respect, and devotion for the Holy Prophet [Peace Be Upon Him] and he even removes his shoes on the holy land of Madina.

So far as any remarks made by Faisal Vawda, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Mr Vawda should be asked to present explanation about what he has said.

The Deputy Speaker, giving his ruling, summoned Faisal Vawda to appear before the House and present explanation of his comments, he made in a TV programme.