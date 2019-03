ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the resolution adopted by the OIC meeting in Abu Dhabi has endorsed Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir calling it central issue to regional peace.

In a tweet message, he said the OIC resolution also condemned the Indian terrorism in Kashmir.

The OIC resolution has endorsed Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir calling it central to regional peace and has condemned Indian terrorism in Kashmir. The OIC, recognising Pakistan’s right to self defence, denounced Indian aggression. I congratulate the nation on this success. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) March 2, 2019

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the world Muslim forum recognizing Pakistan’s right to self defence, denounced Indian aggression.