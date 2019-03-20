OIC to discuss NZ terror attacks in Istanbul on Friday

ANKARA: Members states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will convene in Turkey on Friday to discuss terror attacks in New Zealand, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.

Set for an OIC executive committee meeting on March 22, Turkey invited all the member states to the meeting to address twin terror attacks on New Zealand mosques last Friday.

So far, 20 member states have confirmed their attendance to the meeting.

Among the participants will be Iran, Libya, Indonesia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sudan, Qatar and Somali, which will attend the meeting at the level of foreign ministers.

In addition, ministers, special representatives and ambassadors of various countries will be present at the meeting. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to address the participants.

Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited New Zealand following the terror attacks. During the visit, they invited New Zealand to the upcoming OIC meeting in Istanbul.

Winston Peters, New Zealand’s deputy premier and foreign minister, along with Minister of Ethnic Communities Jenny Salesa announced their attendance to the meeting.

Peters said: “This important event will allow New Zealand to join its partners in standing against terrorism and speaking up for values such as understanding and religious tolerance.”

At least 50 Muslims were killed when a terrorist opened fire on worshippers during the weekly Friday prayers at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Four suspects — three men and one woman — were detained. One suspected was reportedly released later.—APP