Old lady swept out to sea while posing for photo

Web Desk: An old lady washed into the Iceland sea when a large piece of ice she was posing on was dislodged by a wave.

According to global news, a grandmother was washed out into the Iceland sea while posing for photos on an ‘Iceberg Throne’ when a large wave lodges the chunk of ice, sending it drifting away from shore.

Earlier this week, Catherine Streng received several text messages and photos from her father about his trip to Iceland with his mother, detailing the grandmother’s misadventure. Streng shared the near-disastrous tale of her grandmother on social media.

“My grandmother almost got lost at sea in Iceland today,” Streng wrote, alongside some photos.

The funny-yet-scary images show the grey-haired woman sitting on a chunk of ice in the shape of a lounge chair.

“Iceberg queen,” reads the photo caption her father crafted.

The woman was rescued by another tourist nearby, who happened to be a boat captain, as he waded into the water to grab the grandmother.