Sister of One direction singer dies

Web Desk: Instagram influencer and sister of One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson, Felicite Tomlinson has died at the age of 18.

According to BBC, the aspiring fashion designer, who had 1.3 million followers on the platform, died at her flat in west London following reports of a cardiac arrest.

Louis was told of her death on Wednesday and has cancelled his appearance at Comic Relief this evening.

Felicite and Louis lost their mum Johannah to leukaemia in 2016.

They have five other siblings, including twins under the age of six. Louis is the eldest.

Scotland Yard said police were called by London Ambulance Service on Wednesday 13 March to a residential address following reports of a woman having a cardiac arrest.

“A female believed to be aged 18 was pronounced dead at the scene,” the statement said.

It added: “A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.”

Louis released a song last week which was inspired by the grief he felt over his mum’s death. It includes the lyrics: “I’ll be living one life for the two of us.”

“It was something I needed to get off my chest,” the 27-year-old told Radio 1 Newsbeat at the time.

“I used to lean on my mum for a lot of things – anytime I needed advice on something she would be the first call I made.”

The Doncaster native said playing the song to his sisters for the first time was “tough” because he “didn’t want them to get caught up in the sadness”.

But, he said, “as their big brother if I can sing those words it’ll hopefully help them too”.