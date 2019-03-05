OnePlus 7 alleged renders surface

Web Desk: The details about the upcoming OnePlus 7 recently out and it shows that OnePlus 7 may be one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2019.

Some alleged renders of the phone have surfaced on the internet, created by noted gadget leaker OnLeaks, and posted by Pricebaba. The renders show a device with what appears to be a pop-up selfie camera.

The handset is expected to ship with a pop-up selfie camera, which explains the previous rumours claiming a full-screen display with no notch. The back also gains the third lens, but its designation remains unknown for now.

The rest of the design looks in line with the last two OnePlus devices so no surprises here. And as for the live photo that appeared that briefly appeared on Weibo – it does look a lot like the real thing, judging by the renders, but since none of those reports are confirmed, it’s too early to tell if this really is the OnePlus 7.

The image, which suggested a sliding mechanism at the top of the phone. If this new render from OnLeaks is indeed accurate, then our skepticism about the earlier image would appear to be justified, at least in part. The pop-up selfie camera could be OnePlus’ solution for creating a nearly bezel-free display rather than a slider design. The screen is tipped to be about 6.5 inches in size.

The report claims that the OnePlus 7’s dimensions will be 162.6 x 76 x 8.8mm, except for the rear camera bump, where the thickness will be 9.7mm. Speaking of which, the renders also show a triple rear camera setup for the OnePlus 7, with the sensors arranged vertically in the top center of the phone’s back. The renders also show the ports and buttons on the phone in their expected positions, including the trademark notification slider.