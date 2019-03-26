OPPO F11 Pro is all set to hit Pakistani market

Web Desk: A leading global smartphone brand, OPPO has announced that F11 and F11 Pro is all set to launch in Pakistan very soon with a fresh tagline “The Portrait Experts.”

According to leaked information, F11 Pro has incredible features.

The smartphone will be equipped with a 48+5 MP dual rear camera and 16 MP front camera is perfect for capturing snaps in low-light locations.

F11 Pro featured AI software for better image recognition processing and optimization, so your pictures come out looking professional quality.

F11 Pro also has ultra Clear Night View 2.0 and Color Mapping 2.0 to ensure that whether you are in high or low light situations your pictures will be clean sharp and of the highest quality.

F11 Pro also boasts an optimized 4000 mAh battery supported by an upgraded high-speed charging ability with VOOC 3.0 and Android 9.0 OS, all wrapped up in a beautiful Cresent Curved design and tri-colour and double colour gradient.