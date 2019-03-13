Home / Sports / Cricket / ‘Our inspiration is Afghanistan’ – East Timorese hope to copy cricket rise

‘Our inspiration is Afghanistan’ – East Timorese hope to copy cricket rise

dh1.jpg

In the impoverished, once war-ravaged country, which only gained independence from Indonesia in 2002, the manicured pitches of Lord's are a world away for aspiring cricketer Juvelino Mique "Micky" Rama Pinto, 16.