Overbilled gas consumers to be compensated: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar khan has said that overbilled gas consumers would be compensated.

Speaking at a meeting of Senate standing committee for petroleum, Ghulam Sarwar said that three committees had been formed to probe the inflated gas bills.

He said that an inquiry report would be submitted by March 22 and pledged to take strict action against the people found responsible for the inflated gas bills.

The minister said that they were in contact with the Balochistan government and added that the issues of gas sector would be resolved soon. He said that they had devised a strategy to tackle gas theft issue in Balochistan.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that they would introduce positive reforms in gas sector and added that common man would be given relief.

In compliance with the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s direction, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited on March 11 had announced to compensate overbilled gas consumers, said a spokesperson.

The spokes person had said that the extra amount charged from the gas consumers would be adjusted in the next month’s bills.

He had said that SNGPL’s all regional offices were collecting data of bills with pressure factor so as to compensate the consumers.—INP