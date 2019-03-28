Oxford University to award honorary degree to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Web Desk: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is an artist who has made a name for himself worldwide and has made Pakistan proud at many International platforms.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan as also performed at the ceremony for Nobel Prizes and has a hall named after him at the Oxford University.

He will be awarded an honorary degree at the University of Oxford on June 26 at the ceremony called Encaenia.

It is said about him, “Born into a family whose name has become synonymous with South Asian musical tradition, he began formal training at the age of seven and has since released more than fifty albums, performed in numerous high-profile concerts across the world, and amassed a global following, achieving over one billion views online.”