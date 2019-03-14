Pak Army releases promo video for Pakistan Day

Web Desk: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor has released a promo video on the occasion of Pakistan Day to be observed on 23rd of this month.

The slogan of the promo song for Pakistan Day Parade is “Pakistan Zindabad”.

PakDayParade. PM Malaysia Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad will be the Guest of Honour. Guests include Def Minister Azerbaijan, COAS Bahrain & govt officials from Oman. Various contingents from Azerbaijan,Bahrain,China, KSA, Sri Lanka & Turkey will participate in Parade.#PakDayParade2019pic.twitter.com/MCY89ZfCQq — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) March 13, 2019

The video captioned, “PakDayParade. PM Malaysia Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad will be the Guest of Honour. Guests include Def Minister Azerbaijan, COAS Bahrain & govt officials from Oman. Various contingents from Azerbaijan,Bahrain,China, KSA, Sri Lanka & Turkey will participate in Parade.”