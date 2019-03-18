Pak-China relations anchor for regional peace, stability: Qureshi

BEIJING: Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said all weather friendship between Pakistan and China is an anchor for regional peace and security.

Addressing a large gathering of Chinese scholars and researchers at the China Institute for International Strategic Studies (CIISS), he highlighted the recent developments in South Asia and Pakistan’s efforts to defuse the tensions.

Referring to volatile strategic environment in the region, the Foreign Minister stressed the need for a meaningful dialogue between neighbouring countries to ensure regional peace and stability.

Established in 1979 as a non-profit academic organization, CIISS is one of the most prestigious think tanks of China for its distinctive historical background, diversified multi-domain teams of experts, academic quality and policy influence.

The Foreign Minister also held a meeting with the leadership of CIISS, led by Vice Chairman, Maj Gen (R) Gong Xianfu.—APP