Pak Delegation to visit New Delhi for Kartarpur Corridor discussion: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Acting Indian High Commissioner was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today by Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr. Muhammad Faisal.

The Acting Indian High Commissioner was informed that Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India will be returning to New Delhi, after completion of consultations in Islamabad.

He was further informed that Pakistan Delegation will visit New Delhi on fourteenth of this month followed by the return visit of the Indian delegation to Islamabad on twenty-eight of this month to discuss the draft Agreement on Kartarpur Corridor. He was also informed about Pakistan’s commitment to continued weekly contact at the Military Operations Directorates level.