Pak-India to face unpredictable results as long as they refuse to deal with Kashmir issue: NYT

The US-based daily, “The New York Times” says though tensions have cooled down between India and Pakistan but the two countries face unpredictable consequences as long as they refuse to deal with Kashmir issue.

In its opinion column, the editorial board of the newspaper said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi added to the volatility of the tension because he is waging a tough re-election campaign in which he use anti-Pakistan talk to fuel Hindu nationalism.

The daily said without international pressure, a long-term solution of tension between the two countries is unlikely and the threat of nuclear war will remain intact.

It said the Pakistani authorities have arrested a number of activists of the proscribed groups, including a brother of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief, Maulana Masaud Azhar.