Pak, Iran vow to enhance bilateral trade

Pakistan and Iran have reiterated their desire to enhance bilateral trade which would greatly benefit the two neighboring countries.

This was discussed at a meeting between Finance Minister Asad Umar and Managing Director of Iran Foreign Investments Company, Hassan Abghari in Islamabad today.

Asad Umar informed Hassan Abghari that Pakistan wants great economic engagement with Iran and assured him of Pakistan’s support to facilitate bilateral trade.

He said there is tremendous potential of improving economic cooperation and both countries are required to capitalize on the existing opportunities in the area of bilateral trade.

The Minister also apprised Hassan Abghari about the initiatives being taken by Pakistan for the benefit of the border community.

He said the government has directed the relevant quarters to take measures for facilitation of the border trade, which will be beneficial for both sides.

The meeting agreed to address the obstacles being faced by the two countries in the area of trade.