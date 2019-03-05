Pak Navy proved preparedness through detecting Indian submarine: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday said Pakistan Navy had proved that it was all the time active and ready within its coastal limits to counter any misadventure.

Pakistan Navy detected Indian submarine on western coast, the ISPR said.

The media wing of armed forces said the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was also prepared and vigilant. The ISPR said situation at the Line of Control (LoC) had comparatively been peaceful in the last 24 hours.

It said Indian forces opened fire on civilian population in Tatta Pani Sector leaving one resident of Darra Sher Khan injured. The 26-year-old injured has been identified as Sharafat. Pakistani security forces responded and targeted Indian posts, it said.

Pakistan Navy on Tuesday detected an Indian submarine and successfully foiled its bid to intrude into the Pakistani waters, a statement issued by Navy’s spokesperson said.

According to the statement, the Pakistan Navy detected an Indian submarine and stopped it from entering into the Pakistani waters. The Pakistan Navy, owing to its high professionalism, thwarted every single attempt of the Indian submarine in its futile effort to avoid being located in the seas.—NNI