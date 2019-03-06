Pakistan begins crackdown on militant groups

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said on Tuesday it had begun a crackdown on militant groups, detaining 44 members of banned organizations including close relatives of the leader of a group blamed for a deadly bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir last month.

The interior ministry said it was a move to “speed up action against all proscribed organizations”. Officials said it was part of a long-planned drive against militant groups.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said a delegation would visit New Delhi next week to discuss an accord on Sikh pilgrims visiting holy sites in Pakistan.

The interior ministry said close relatives of JeM leader Masood Azhar had been detained in “preventive custody” as part of the crackdown. It named them as Mufti Abdul Raoof and Hamad Azhar, who one ministry official said was the leader’s son.

On Tuesday, Pakistan placed two charities linked to Hafiz Saeed, founder of a organisation the United States and India have blamed for numerous deadly attacks, including a siege by gunmen in Mumbai in 2008 that killed 166 people, on the country’s official banned list.

The Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation charities were placed on the list after the government announced the restriction last month.

INVESTIGATIONS

Some of the people detained were named by India in a dossier it gave to Pakistan after last month’s bombing, Interior secretary Azam Suleman said.

“We are investigating them and if we get more evidence, more proof against them, they will be proceeded against according to law and if we don’t get any proof their detention will end,” Suleman said.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told CNN last week that JeM chief Azhar was in Pakistan and was “really unwell”.

The United States, Britain and France proposed last month that the U.N. Security Council blacklist Azhar.

A Security Council vote is due to be held in mid-March. However, Pakistan’s staunch ally China, a Security Council member, has blocked previous attempts by world powers to sanction the JeM chief.

Many Pakistani groups and individuals are under U.N. sanctions, including the JeM, and Hafiz Saeed, the founder of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group.

There was no immediate official reaction in India to the arrests in Pakistan.

CLOSING MADRASAS

Pakistan’s foreign ministry announced a new order on Monday to update existing laws that deal with those on U.N. sanctions lists. The government said it had developed a “full-fledged strategy” to deal with militants and it was looking to close “loopholes” that allowed banned groups to operate.

Two senior security officials told Reuters the government has drawn up plans to take over all madrasas – Islamic schools – linked to groups banned by the United Nations and to seize their assets and infrastructure.

At a later stage the government may consider recruiting some of the militants into paramilitary forces or seek other ways to find them jobs and incorporate them into normal society, the officials said.

A Pakistani minister told Reuters that several madrasas had been closed in recent days, including one run by Saeed-linked Islamic charity Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and another seminary operated by JeM in Bahawalpur, where JeM has its headquarters.

Several other madrasas will be closed but there will not be widespread closures, said the minister, who asked not to be identified.

Saeed-linked Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) is estimated to run about 300 madrasas.

Pakistani TV anchor and columnist Nazim Zehra, who attended a background briefing by Prime Minister Imran Khan and finance minister Asad Umar on Monday, said the government was determined that militants should put down their weapons and be demobilised. —Reuters