Pakistan, China, Afghan meet in Kabul on Monday

ISLAMABAD: Officials from Pakistan, China and Afghanistan will meet in Kabul on Monday to discuss cooperation in various fields, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said in Kabul on Sunday.

Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Idrees Zaman will preside over the trilateral meeting to follow-up the agreements on practical cooperation mechanism between the three countries.

Official sources in Islamabad confirmed the meeting and said Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan Zahid Nasrullah Khan will represent the country.

The trilateral forum at the level of foreign ministers was launched in 2017 at the initiative of China when relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan was at lowest ebb.

Pakistan wants to improve relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan as part of its efforts for economic development in the region.

An official source in Islamabad told NNI that the trilateral meeting will review progress on agreed projects.

In December last year, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi joined his Afghan and Chinese counterparts Salahuddin Rabbani and Wang Yi at the 2nd Afghanistan-China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue in Kabul who reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening their relations, deepening cooperation, and advancing connectivity under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Regional Economic Cooperation Conference on Afghanistan (RECCA) and other regional economic initiatives.

The three sides had agreed to promote China-Afghanistan-Pakistan trilateral cooperation under the framework of jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative.

Pakistan and China support the Afghan-owned, and Afghan led inclusive peace process and have assured Kabul to facilitate the process.

China has expressed its readiness to support Afghanistan and Pakistan in building immigration reception center and drinking water supply schemes at each side of the Ghulam Khan Khel crossing point, and to explore cold storages at Chaman and Spin Boldak. China supports enhanced coordination between Afghanistan and Pakistan on major energy and connectivity projects including the construction of Quetta-Kandahar railway and Kabul-Peshawar Motorway and Railway.

In the December talks, the three countries had also agreed to counter terrorist’ logistical capabitlies including financing, recruitment, training, and strengthen trilateral cooperation for counter-terrorism capacity building, deny terrorist use of the internet and to take joint steps for deradicalization, as well as work together to break the nexus between narco-trade and terror financing.

To advance their cooperation in the fields of Counter-Terrorism, the three sides had also signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Counter-Terrorism. —NNI