Pakistan, China reaffirm time-tested cooperative partnership

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China reaffirmed their time-tested and all weather strategic cooperative partnership and agreed to further enhance cooperation and coordination at all levels.

This was reached during a two-day visit of Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou to Pakistan.

The visiting dignity called on the Prime Minister, the Army Chief and the Foreign Minister. He also held talks with the Foreign Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During these meetings, Pakistan thanked China for its steadfast support and briefed him on Pakistan’s efforts to resolve all issues with India through dialogue.

Vice Foreign Minister Kong underscored that Pakistan and China are close friends and partners and reiterated China’s support to Pakistan for peace and stability in the region.

He also acknowledged Pakistan’s measures against terrorism.