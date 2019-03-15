Pakistan condemns tragic terrorist attack in New Zealand

Pakistan has strongly condemns the tragic terrorist attack in New Zealand on Friday morning.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Christchurch.

In a tweet, he attributed such terror acts to the post nine-eleven Islamophobia under which the one point three billion Muslims of the world are being blamed for any act of terrorism by a single Muslim individual.

The Prime Minister said the attack is also deliberate attempt to demonize legitimate Muslim political struggles.

Imran Khan said the incident has reaffirmed our claim that terrorism does not have any religion.

I blame these increasing terror attacks on the current Islamophobia post-9/11 where Islam & 1.3 bn Muslims have collectively been blamed for any act of terror by a Muslim. This has been done deliberately to also demonize legitimate Muslim political struggles. https://t.co/5bBREoayLz — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 15, 2019

Earlier, in a tweet on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said our High Commission is in constant touch with the local authorities, trying to ascertain further details.

The Spokesperson said the Pakistani High Commission has designated Minister Political Syed Moazzam Shah as focal point for the purpose.

Later, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has also condemned the terrorist attack in New Zealand in strongest terms.

In a statement, he expressed grief and shock over the incident and expressed condolences for the victims.

The Foreign Minister said about three hundred Pakistanis are residing in Christchurch and there are no reports of any Pakistani casualty in the despicable incident.