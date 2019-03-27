Pakistan condemns US decision over Golan Heights

In a statement issued today, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said the US decision represents a serious violation of UN Charter, international law and applicable UN Security Council Resolutions.

He said it also constitutes a serious blow to the rule of law and international norms. The Spokesperson said Pakistan shares the international outrage and is deeply concerned over the potentially grave repercussions of this decision for the region and beyond. He said Pakistan calls upon the UN Security Council to take cognizance of this situation and take steps in accordance with the UN Charter.