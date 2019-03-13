Pakistan desires for peace in the region: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue diplomatic, moral and political support to the people of Occupied Kashmir.

He was addressing a consultative meeting on foreign affairs in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed important issues including peace and security in the region.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan desires for peace in the region and it sent back the Indian pilot as a goodwill gesture, despite Indian aggression.

He said India is escalating the situation for its political objectives.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Secretary, former ambassadors and foreign secretaries besides experts of international relations.