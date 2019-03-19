Pakistan desires strong economic partnership with China: Qureshi

BEIJING: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan in Beijing on Tuesday and discussed bilateral relations including progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

In his remarks, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan desires cordial relations with all the neighboring countries.

He said Pakistan desires a strong economic partnership with China.

The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan will also benefit from the Chinese experience in poverty alleviation and eradication of corruption.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also held strategic talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Beijing today.

Both sides discussed different issues of bilateral concern with specific focus on law and order situation in the region.

They also exchanged views on Afghan peace and reconciliation process and agreed to continue their joint efforts for restoration of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said China has made commendable efforts for deescalating tension and restoring peace in the region.

He said we are thankful to the government and people of China for standing by Pakistan in critical situation.

He said Pakistan wants peace and stability in the region.

For his part, the Chinese Foreign Minister said Pakistan has made commendable efforts to ease tension and establish peace in the region.

Meanwhile, talking to Minister International Department for Communist Party of China Song Tao in Beijing, Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi has emphasized on further strengthening of ties between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Communist Party of China.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said party level exchanges to enhance bilateral relations.

He said all the political parties of Pakistan are on the same page regarding China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The two sides agreed to enhance party level exchanges in future.