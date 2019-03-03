Pakistan, India should begin decisive talks on Kashmir conflict: Mirwaiz

KARACHI: Chairman Hurriyat Forum Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Sunday said Pakistan and India should begin decisive talks on the issue of Kashmir.

“Leaderships of Pakistan and India immediately need to take measures to end escalation and resolve issues,” Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said in a tweet. He also expressed concern over mass displacement and financial and life loss as a result of heavy firing across the Line of Control.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that issues cannot be resolved through wars. “The only way for solution of the issues is to have talks,” he said while talking to a delegation of Balochistan who called on him at his office, here.

Commenting on the Indian provocation, Buzdar said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was disturbing peace and stability of the region for his personal interest of wining the elections. “Pakistan’s wish for peace should not be taken as its weakness,” he vowed.

The Punjab CM while hailing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision of freeing Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, maintained that the move was yet another proof of Islamabad’s desire for peace and stability in the region. —NNI