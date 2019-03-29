Pakistan invites Indian media to cover Ind-Pak meeting on Kartarpur Corridor

Pakistan has welcomed Indian media for coverage of the forthcoming meeting between the two sides on Kartarpur Corridor.

In a tweet, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal said India media representatives may apply to Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi for visas.

The second round of talks between Pakistani and Indian officials will be held at Wagah on Tuesday.

The first meeting between the two sides was held at Wagah-Attari border on 14th of this month at which both sides agreed to work expeditiously towards operationalization of Kartarpur Corridor.

On 19th of this month, experts from the two countries jointly surveyed the coordinates of Kartarpur Corridor Zero Point and discussed the technical details, including Finished Road Level, High Flood level and others. The two sides agreed on some technical aspects and expressed hope to finalize the other modalities at the earliest.