Pakistan, Iran reiterate importance of strengthening bilateral ties

Both leaders reiterated the importance of strengthening bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister expressed his heartfelt condolences on the recent terrorist attack in which 27 Iranian guards were killed.

Both leaders agreed on the need for closer cooperation among the two intelligence agencies in combatting terrorism.

President Rouhani said that Pakistan and Iran are neighbours and brotherly countries linked through centuries of closed historic cultural and people to people linkages and their role would remain central in promoting peace, stability and economic development in the region.