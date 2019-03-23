Pakistan is Iqbal’s dream, Quaid’s struggle and sacrifice of elders: Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party’s senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah has said that Iqbal’s dream, Quaid-e-Azam’s struggle and our elders’ sacrifices made Pakistan.

In his message on Pakistan Day, Khursheed Shah said “We should understand the importance of this day”.

Shah said, it will be an injustice if we don’t remember the contributions of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and Hassan Ali Effendi. He said the first flag of Pakistan was hoisted in Sindh. The politicians of former East Pakistan also played major role in creation of Pakistan, he said.

Calling to the nation for introspection what happened after independence, he said after Pakistan’s creation our first prime minister was killed in a gun attack. The government of Hussain Shaheed Suharwardi, who was one of the founders of Pakistan, pushed to collapse.

In his message Shah said, “We are unable to provide a good education to children. We have failed to give good future to our children”. He said the PPP joined hands with all parties when the time came for taking decisions over the issues of Pakistan.

The seasoned politician, while calling for creating sensitivity about the environment said, “we don’t sense the benefits provided by the trees only go to cut them”. In other countries cutting a tree is a crime equal to 302 (murder) case, Shah added. —NNI