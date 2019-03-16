Pakistan listed 8th in the world in kidney diseases: Experts

KARACHI: The experts said that unfortunately, most of the kidney is already damaged by the time the symptoms of kidney diseases appear while Pakistan is the eighth largest country with high prevalence of kidney diseases causing 20 thousand deaths annually.

They were speaking at a day-long public awareness program, organized on the occasion of World Kidney Day by the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) here on Thursday.

The experts informed that the main symptoms and features of kidney diseases include swollen face and feet, tiredness, lack of appetite, lack of concentration, blood in urine, frothy urine, vomiting and difficulty in breathing.

They said that the leading cause of chronic kidney diseases are primarily diabetes, kidney glomerular diseases and high blood pressure.

Other causes are excessive use of pain killers, some Hakeemi medicines, genetic disorders, by birth defects, stone disease, infections, environmental pollution and unhygienic conditions, and older age, they added.

On this occasion, the SIUT experts highlighted that the sharp increase in a number of kidney diseases is alarming as an estimate of 850 million people is affected with kidney diseases worldwide resulting in 2.4 million deaths annually which is ranked as the sixth fastest growing cause of death worldwide.

This year’s theme is Kidney health, for everyone everywhere.

The main objective of holding this day is to create awareness among the people about the importance and function of kidneys, the diagnosis of kidney diseases, methods of prompt treatment and most of all prevention of kidney diseases by informing and educating the masses.

Explaining the cardinal measures for prevention of kidney diseases they advised for low intake of salt and oily foods, staying hydrated, eating more fruits and vegetables, staying physically active, regular checkup with doctors, no consumption of alcohol and tobacco, maintaining ideal weight, controlling sugar levels for diabetic patients, controlling high blood pressure in hypertensive patients and compliance with medications as directed by the physician.

Those who spoke in the public awareness program were Dr. Sarfraz Sarwar, Dr. Munawar Khaliq, Diabetologist Dr. Sobia Naheed, Dr Fouzia Mushtaq dietician Ms.Naila Rasheed and others.

A large number of people participated in the event and availed the facilities.

The SIUT also organized programs in connection with World Kidney Day in Kathore, Sukkur and at Press Club Mithi, Tharparkar – Sindh.

World kidney day is an international event celebrated in Marchall over the world with the collaboration of World Health Organization (WHO), International Society for Nephrology (ISN) and The International Federation of Kidney Foundation (IFKF). -APP