Pakistan, Malaysia agree to elevate bilateral relations into strategic partnership

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Malaysia have agreed to elevate their bilateral relations into a strategic partnership. The agreement came during a three day visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad to Pakistan.

It marks a new level of the bilateral cooperation between both countries in various fields, namely trade in palm oil, agricultural products, foodretail, halal products, automotive parts, energy, science and technology, and telecommunication investment.

This new level of partnership will entail further engagement and enhance cooperation between the two countries. Both sides reaffirmed their shared desire to maintain close high-level contacts, deepen friendly exchanges of visits and cooperation in all fields, as well as, to actively promote Pakistan-Malaysia relations.

During the visit, Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Prime Minister’s House, Islamabad. After the welcoming ceremony, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a restricted meeting with Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad.

Both leaders held fruitful and in-depth discussions, which took place in a warm and cordial atmosphere. The discussion covered a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interests.

Both sides took note of the exchange of notes and the ratification of the MoU on the Partial Abolition of visa Requirement for Diplomatic and Official Passport holders, signed between the two countries during visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan in November last year.

The two Leaders took note that the 1st Bilateral Consultations between the two sides was successfully held on 25th of last month in Islamabad, Pakistan.

It covered various issues of mutual concerns such as debt management and anti-corruption, defence cooperation, labour matters, consular matters, as well as, regional and international dynamics.

Both Leaders acknowledged the successful convening of the 13th Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation which was held from 26th to 27th of last month in Kuala Lumpur.

Both Leaders witnessed the signing of Agreement and Memorandum of Understanding in the field of investment and cooperation, particularly in the telecommunication sector. They also acknowledged that this investment would serve to promote and strengthen the economic ties between both countries.

Both Leaders underpinned their shared desire to strengthen bilateral economic ties, expand trade and investment, and create favourable conditions for commerce and business in both countries.

Malaysia expressed hope that Pakistan would continue to import more Malaysian palm oil and palm oil-based products, as well as, remove any non-tariff barriers on Malaysian goods and products.

Both sides reaffirmed the Malaysia-Pakistan Closer Economic Partnership Agreement signed in 2007 and welcomed the growing momentum in the bilateral economic relations.

They stressed on the need to convene the next meeting of the agreement as soon as possible. Malaysia took note of the massive counter-terrorism efforts that Pakistan has successfully undertaken in an effort to eliminate terrorism.

The two leaders agreed on the need to enhance educational ties particularly in the institutions of higher learning, technical and vocational training between Malaysia and Pakistan.

Tourism and youth exchanges have also been identified as key drivers in promoting greater people-to-people contact and sustainable socio-economic growth, and in fostering mutual understanding between the two countries. Both Leaders noted the growing momentum for halal products among consumers worldwide.

Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad conveyed his readiness to share Malaysia’s experience and expertise in the halal industry with Pakistan.

As two peace-loving Islamic nations, the two Leaders agreed to increase their collaborative efforts to uphold the true values of Islam in international for a while strengthening the solidarity of the Muslim Ummah.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate more closely on issues affecting the Muslim world including taking joint efforts in underscoring Muslim sensitivities that target Muslim holy personalities and religious belief.

Both stressed that terrorism cannot be associated with any religion or belief. Both Leaders exchanged views on the situation in Palestine and in the Rakhine State, Myanmar involving Rohingya Muslims.

On the Palestinian issue, both countries agreed to contribute positively in other forums, especially in the OIC Committee of Six on Palestine, of which Malaysia and Pakistan are members.

Prime Minister Imran Khan briefed Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir on the grave human rights situation in Kashmir and in this regard referred to the Reports of UNOHCHR, Amnesty International, International People’s Tribunal and All Parties Parliamentary Kashmir Group, UK. He also discussed the role of OIC Contact Group on Kashmir to highlight issue.—INP