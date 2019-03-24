Pakistan, Malaysia stress dialogue the only way forward to ensure peace, stability

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Malaysia have stressed that dialogue is the only way forward to ensure peace and stability in the region and to resolve outstanding issues.

This has been stated in a press release issued by the foreign office at the conclusion of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Muhammad’s three day visit to Pakistan.

Both sides expressed deep concern at the growing wave of Islamophobia and condemned the atrocities and human rights violations being committed against Muslims around the world.

Prime Minister Imran Khan briefed Prime Minister Mahathir on the gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

The two sides exchanged official Notes regarding ratification of the Agreement on Partial Abolition of Visa Requirement for Diplomatic and Official Passport holders, recently signed between the two countries.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad left Islamabad for his country today after completing his three-day official visit to Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister in-waiting Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar and senior civil and military officials saw him off at Nur Khan Airbase.

Before departure, the Malaysian Prime Minister was briefed about the specifications of JF-17 Thunder.

Dr Mahathir Mohamad also inspected the fighter plane, which has indigenously been manufactured by Pakistan with the collaboration of China.