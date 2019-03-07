Pakistan Navy fully equipped for robust response to India: Naval Chief

KARACHI: Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Thursday appreciated Pakistan Navy (PN) for its capability and performance after it had timely detected and thwarted an attempt by an Indian submarine to enter Pakistani territorial waters.

“The PN is well-equipped of giving a befitting response to any kind of Indian aggression,” CNS Admiral Abbasi remarked during his visit to coastal installations and frontline zone where Pakistan naval forces have been deployed.

He met officers, praised their efforts for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols and instructed them to be highly active and vigilant at all times.

He expressed satisfaction over naval forces’ operational preparedness for an effective response to any possible tactics of the enemy forces.

His supervision of the naval forces comes after an increase in tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

“The Pakistan Navy is fully prepared to safeguard its territorial waters and is capable of responding to any kind of aggression with full force,” he asserted, adding that this great achievement has been a proof of Pakistan Navy’s superior capabilities.

It is reported that this is the second time since November 2016 that naval forces have caught the Indian Navy trying to enter into Pakistan’s territorial waters.

“The Indian submarine was not targeted keeping in view Pakistan’s policy of peace,” said a spokesperson from the PN and added that India must learn from this incident and “move towards peace”.—INP