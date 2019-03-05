Pakistan navy wards off Indian submarine intruding its waters

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy on Tuesday successfully detected the intrusion of an Indian submarine into Pakistani waters, said a statement issued by Pakistan Navy.

According to a spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, an Indian submarine tried to enter Pakistani waters by staying stealth but Pakistani Naval personnel traced it out and thwarted it from entering the waters of the country.

This is not the first time that India has tried to invade Pakistani waters as back in November 2016 a Indian submarine tried to forced its way into Pakistani waters.

“In order to maintain peace, the Indian submarine was not targeted which is a reflection of Pakistan’s desire for peace,” the statement from Navy said.

“India should learn from this incident.”