‘Pakistan plays responsible role in de-escalating Indo-Pak tensions’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan has played a responsible role in de-escalating the tensions recently rose between Pakistan and India.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Pakistan has taken a number of steps for diffusing the situation, including release of the Indian pilot in a goodwill gesture, which changed the entire scenario.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said during the recent tension, attention of the world community was drawn towards the ongoing brutalities of Indian forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, which further globalized the dispute.

He said Pakistan would send an official delegation to India on Thursday to discuss the agreement on the operationalization of Kartarpur Corridor.

He said Pakistan is also ready to continue weekly contacts at the Military Operations Directorate level.—NNI