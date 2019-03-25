Pakistan provides the most affordable telecom service

Web Desk: According to the World Economic Forum’s Network, Pakistan has been ranked number ‘1’ for the provision of most affordable telecom service among 139 countries.

Index Report of the World Economic Forum has listed Pakistan above India, Bangladesh, and Iran in terms of availability of latest technologies and internet bandwidth.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) revealed monthly plans/package offered by mobile companies in Pakistan and the average price of 1 GB turns out to be only USD 0.72.

On the basis of PTA analysis, Pakistan’s average price per GB is the second lowest in the Asia Pacific region ahead of Srilanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Iran, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia etc.