Pakistan ready to resolve all issues with India through dialogue: FM

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says Pakistan has always supported peace in the region, but it reserves the right to defend itself against any foreign aggression.

Talking to media in Multan on Sunday, he said Pakistan is ready to resolve all issues with India through dialogue and Islamabad will take two steps of New Delhi takes one in that direction.

He said there can be ups and downs in statements from Indian leadership in wake of upcoming elections in India. He said situation can improve after the elections in the neighboring country.