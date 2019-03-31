Pakistan rest Malik, put Australia into bat in fifth ODI

DUBAI: Pakistan were once again without their skipper Shoaib Malik as stand-in captain Imad Wasim won the toss and sent Australia into bat in the fifth and final one-day international in Dubai on Sunday.

Malik suffered a rib injury and missed the last game on Friday, also in Dubai, and was rested once again for the final match.

Pakistan made only one change from the fourth one-day which Australia won by six runs to lead the series 4-0, bringing in fast bowler Mohammad Abbas for Mohammad Hasnain.

Australia replaced fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile with Jason Behrendorff.

Teams:

Pakistan: Imad Wasim (capt), Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Umar Akmal, Haris Sohail, Saad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Shinwari, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Junaid Khan

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).—AFP