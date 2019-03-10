Pakistan strongly condemns drone attack in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has noted with serious concern the drone attack by Yemen’s Houthis on Saudi Arabia’s Abha city on Saturday.

A press release issued by Foreign Office in Islamabad on Sunday, said Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with leadership, Government and people of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its territorial integrity and Harmain Shareefain.

It said such attacks, targeting the unarmed civilian population, are a clear violation of international law and pose a serious challenge to regional peace and security.

The Foreign Office said we condemn them in the strongest terms and stand in solidarity with the Saudi government in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.