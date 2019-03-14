Pakistan to host next round of talks on Kartarpur corridor on April 2

LAHORE: A joint declaration has been issued regarding Pakistan and India talks over Kartarpur Corridor, stating that both the sides have agreed to work expeditiously to complete operationalisation of the corridor.

The significant understanding came at a meeting between the two sides at Wagah-Attari border on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters at the Wagah border, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal, who led Pakistani delegation in the talks, said that the meeting was held in a very cordial environment.

He said that it was agreed to hold the next meeting at Wagah border on the second of next month.

This will be preceded by a meeting of the technical experts on 19th of this month at the proposed zero point Kartarpur to finalize the alignment.

Talking to media at Wagah border prior to cross over to Attari, he said, the opening of Kartarpur Corridor was a longstanding demand of the Sikhs community and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative is reflective of the importance that Pakistan gives to all its minorities.

He said the corridor project will facilitate the Sikhs especially from India to visit their religious sites.—INP