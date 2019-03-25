Pakistan to receive $2.1 billion from China today

Pakistan will receive two point one billion US dollar from China today, which would ensure balance of payment stability.
In a March 21 tweet, Finance Ministry’s Spokesman Dr Khaqan Najeeb stated that the funds would be deposited in the State Bank of Pakistan and it would also strengthen the country’s foreign exchange reserves position.
Ministry of #Finance has completed all procedural formalities with #Chinese counterpart for facility of RMB 15 Billion equivalent to $ 2.1 Billion. The funds will be deposited in the SBP account by Monday 25th March. Will further strengthen FX #reserves and ensure #BOP stability.
