Pakistan to release Indian fighter pilot Abhinandan today

Pakistan is all set to release the captured Indian fighter pilot ‘Abhinandan’ today.
His release was announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan as a peace gesture during a speech in Joint Session of the Parliament yesterday.
Related News: First confessional video of captured Indian pilot
Wing Commander Abhinandan was arrested on Wednesday when his aircraft was shot down by Pakistan Air Force after violation of Pakistan air-space.
Related News: Captured Indian Pilot shows gratitude towards Pakistan