Pakistan to surely respond to any aggression in self-defence: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday said that Pakistan would respond to any act of aggression in self-defence.

According to a tweet of Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major-General Asif Ghafoor, the COAS stated this in his telephonic communication with the commanders of the United States Central Command (USCENTCOM), UK Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the Australian Chief of Defence Force (CDF) as well as the ambassadors of the US, UK and China in Pakistan.

The DG ISPR said the COAS discussed with them the prevailing standoff between Pakistan and India and its impact on peace and stability in the region and beyond. “Pakistan shall surely respond to any aggression in self defence”, the DG ISPR quoted COAS, as saying.—APP