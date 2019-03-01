Pakistan wants complete revival of cricket on its soil: President Alvi

KARACHI: President Arif Alvi says Pakistan is a peaceful country and wants complete revival of cricket on its soil.

He was addressing a reception arranged in honour of PSL teams of final match in Karachi Saturday afternoon.

The reception was hosted by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in honour of the finalist teams of Pakistan Super League (PSL-4).

“We want complete revival of cricket in our country.” Pakistan definitely was a good place where international cricket must be played,” the President said. He expressed his optimism that as committed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, next year all the PSL matches would be played on home grounds.

Thanking foreign players for being in Karachi, he asked them to visit other parts of the country too, particularly its Northern Areas which abounded with tremendous beauty were most attractive for the nature lovers.

“Provided with an opportunity to play in other cities will definitely convince you to bring along your families and friends to visit Pakistan,” he added.

The president on the occasion also paid glowing tribute to Sir Vivian Richards and other foreign as well as Pakistani players present in the ceremony. “Being a passionate follower of cricket I find all the players to be my heroes,” he said.

President Alvi also congratulated Pakistan Cricket Board President Ehsan Mani and his team for successfully organizing the much cherished event that had been looked forward for years by game lovers finally provided with an opportunity to watch the matches alive.

The Sindh governor thanked President Alvi for gracing the occasion without any prior schedule, which, he said, showed that how much the game of cricket was loved by the people of Pakistan.

“Ours is a cricket loving nation,” he said, recalling the year 1992 when Pakistan clinched the World Cup under the captainship of Imran Khan.

That captain now the Prime Minister of Pakistan, he said, voiced his absolute commitment to fulfill the people’s aspirations. The much cherished goal to put the country on path of progress would be attained soon under his leadership, he added.

Later, President Alvi presented traditional shawls and caps (ajrak and topi) to the players and officials of each of the participating teams.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail assured that all kind of cooperation will be extended for promoting sports especially cricket and holding such kind of tournaments in the country. —NNI