Pakistan wants good relations with neighbours: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace and said the country wants good relations with all of its neighbors.

He was speaking at a reception given by him in honor of Foreign Ambassadors in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by diplomats and ambassadors from European Union and other countries.

The Information Minister apprised the diplomats of the facts on tension in South Asia region caused by Indian aggression.

He said Pakistan has acted as a responsible, patient, and mature nation at each stage.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the government and armed forces of Pakistan have acted in defense of their sovereignty while responding to Indian aggression.

He said the armed forces, police and law enforcing agencies have rendered unmatched sacrifices in war against terrorism.

He said we have supported the international efforts against terrorism and made advances against this scourge in our national interest.

The Minister said the credit to promote peace goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and military leadership of Pakistan.