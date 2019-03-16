Pakistan wants peace, resolve issues through dialogue with India: FM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan wants peace and resolve the issues through dialogue with India.

Talking to media persons in Multan on Saturday, he said there is election environment in India, and Modi regime could have any misadventure for which we are fully alert.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that United Nations, Russia, United States, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and other friendly countries helped in de-escalating the tension with India and we are thankful to them.

The Foreign Minister said he is leaving for China on Monday where he will exchange views with the Chinese leadership on latest prevailing situation especially the current situation with India.

To a question, he said that OIC adopted a resolution on Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and declared the Indian acts as terrorism.

He said that Kashmiri people sacrificed with their blood and raised the issue at international level.

About Christchurch tragedy, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the government is in touch with the families of missing people as well as the New Zealand government to attain information at earliest.

He said the government is utilizing all channels including Pakistani High Commission to know the status of the Pakistani people.

He hoped that mosques in European and other world countries will be protected and remain opened for prayer in a safe environment.