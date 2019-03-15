Pakistan wants to live in peace with all its neighboring countries: PM

BAJAUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan is a peace loving country and wants to live in peace with all its neighbouring countries.

Addressing a big pubic meeting at Khar, the headquarters of Bajaur district this afternoon, he said instead of war Pakistan is interested in investment, prosperity and creating job opportunities for its people. However, our desire for peace should not be misunderstood as our weakness.

Imran Khan said we have repeatedly asked India for talks to resolve the Kashmir dispute but a political party in India is promoting hatred due to elections there.

The Prime Minister lauded the role of Pakistan Air Force in defense of the motherland and asked the people to remain vigilant about the designs of the enemy before the Indian general elections.

He paid rich tribute to the people of occupied Kashmir, who are rendering sacrifices to achieve their right to self-determination.

Imran Khan said the national economy has weakened due to corruption by leadership of two political parties in the last ten years.

He categorically stated that there will be no compromise on corruption and no NRO will be offered.

Referring to the steps taken by the PTI government for improvement of the national economy, Imran Khan said China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Malaysia are investing in the country.

The amount to be generated from this investment will be spent on providing health and education facilities to the people.

The Prime Minister said a new era of prosperity has started in tribal areas after their merger in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Imran Khan announced two billion rupees for providing interest free loan to youth of Bajaur to start their own business.

He said grid stations in Bajaur will be upgraded besides converting three hundred mosques to solar energy.

The Prime Minister said eight thousand tribal people will be provided jobs besides enhancing sports facilities.

He said Bajaur will be linked with Swat Motorway to promote tourism in the area.

Imran Khan said an industrial estate will be constructed in Bajaur and vocational centers to provide technical training to youth.

He said Levies and Khasadar Forces will be merged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and their salaries will be enhanced.

The Prime Minister said that internet facility will be provided in Bajaur.

Addressing the gathering, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in his address announced a number of development schemes for the area.

It includes opening campus of FATA University in Bajaur, construction of a sports complex, a social welfare complex and vocational training center.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Qari Noor-ul-Haq Qadri in his speech said peace has been restored in the country due to the sacrifices of the security forces.

He said the nation is proud of the sacrifices of Pak Army in elimination of terrorism from the society.

He said Bajaur district is a strong fort of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its people have unshakable trust in the policies and leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing the gathering, Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said the PTI government would fulfill all promises made with people of Bajaur and bring prosperity and development in the region.

He said people of Bajaur have shown great confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and would continue to the same for progress and prosperity of the country.