Pakistan warns against growing Islamophobia

NEW YORK: At the United Nations, Pakistan has warned against growing Islamophobia.

Addressing delegates attending the UN Commission on Status of Women, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the world body, Dr. Maleeha Lodhi, said the deadly terrorist attack on two mosques in New Zealand is another grim reminder of the Islamophobia sweeping the world.

The Pakistani envoy linked the attack to stereotyping, which she argued can be seriously consequential as it can lead to misperceptions, demonization and even violence.