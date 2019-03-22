Pakistan will continue efforts for maintaining peace in region: FM

ISTANBUL: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan will continue to execute its joint responsibility for maintaining peace and stability in the region including Afghanistan.

Talking to Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani on the sidelines of the OIC meeting in Istanbul, he said, from the first day, we are supporter of Afghan owned talks.

The Foreign Minister said establishment of peace in Afghanistan is not only important for Afghanistan but also imperative for development of the entire region.

On the occasion, the Afghan Foreign Minister appreciated Pakistan’s endeavors for ensuring peace in Afghanistan.

Talking to his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on the sidelines of the OIC meeting, Mehmood Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to improve relations with all regional countries, including Iran.